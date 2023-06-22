MUSCLE SHOALS — Phillip Gaylon Holloway, Jr., 51, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, June 22, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Light House Apostolic Church, Waterloo. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Paul Holloway, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Murphy Chapel Cemetery, Waterloo.

