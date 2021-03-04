TOWN CREEK — Phillip James Craig, 71, died March 2, 2021. Visitatio will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Courtland. Phillip was the owner of Happy Jack Tires since 1985.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.