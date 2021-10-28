LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — August 31, 1948 - October 20, 2021 — Phillip Jamison Westmoreland of Louisville, KY was born in Florence, AL to Ralph and Elizabeth Jamison Westmoreland. Phil passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Phil was a graduate of Coffee High School, class of 1966. He graduated from Florence State University (UNA) in 1970. He was the proud owner of the first gourmet popcorn store in Louisville, The Corn Popper. Phil just celebrated his 25th year with UPS. A big thank you to his UPS friends. Phil’s love for Alabama football was enormous, Roll Tide!
He is survived by numerous cousins from the Westmoreland and Jamison families. He is survived by a special friend of 58 years, Kathy Wallace Westmoreland.
Service will be held at Williams Funeral Home in the chapel at noon on Friday, October 29th. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
