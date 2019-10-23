FLORENCE
Phillip Lance Aldridge, 63, a beloved husband and father, of Florence, passed away on October 20th, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Phil served his country in the U.S. Navy for eight years. He was an alderman and business owner of Phil’s Grocery in Maggie Valley, NC. He was a horseback riding, water skiing, tenderhearted jokester that loved his girls with all his heart.
Mr. Aldridge was preceded in death by his parents, Bedford Aldridge, Jr. and Virginia Ivey Aldridge.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Draper Aldridge, Florence; daughters, Kathleen Aldridge Keith (Bryan), Knoxville, TN, Holly Aldridge, Waynesville, NC, Elizabeth Aldridge, Atlanta, GA, Jennifer Stubblefield (Wes) and Kimberly Mann (Jack), Florence; cats, Sissy and Tiger; brothers, Mike Aldridge (Beverly), Tuscumbia and David Aldridge (Vivian), Maggie Valley, NC; grandchildren, Leah Keith, Peyton Stubblefield, Henry Mann and Harrison Mann.
A Celebration of Life will be today from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Lodge, 845 Mars Hill Road, Florence, AL.
RTR
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented