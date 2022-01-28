FLORENCE — Phillip Lee Adams, 51, of Florence, passed away January 26, 2022.

A graveside service will be Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Chad Hess of Woodmont Baptist Church.

Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Dewayne Adams; mother, Patricia Carolyn Woods.

He is survived by his aunt, Betsy Anderson Stripling; and extended family.

Pallbearers will be his family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be all family and kids that has been a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis and anybody that ever said “Roll Tide”.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

