SUMMERTOWN, TENNESSEE — Phillip Lloyd Lovelace, 61, of Summertown, TN, passed away June 18, 2022. He attended Wilson High School in Florence. He was a welder.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 12:00-1:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Rogers Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Lovelace was preceded in death by his mother, Lorene Lovelace.
He is survived by his father, Nela Lloyd Lovelace; son, Phillip Anthony Lovelace; daughter, Amanda Lovelace; grandchildren, Justice Garrett Hamm, Jaxson Walker Lovelace, Elliot Aleksander Lovelace, and Ian Anthony Lovelace; sister Phyllis Darlene Lovelace; his partner of 20 years, June Lytespirit Hurd.
Pallbearers will be Larry Bowser, Kyle Dickson, Kane Carter, Eddy Strong, Jaxson Lovelace and Justice Hamm.
