NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE —
Phillip Lynn Austin, 56, of Nashville, formerly of Florence, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 after a brief illness. He was employed with DCI Corporation for over 25 years.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., funeral service will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park with Stephen Hyde officiating.
Mr. Austin is preceded in death by his father, Benny L. Austin. He is survived by his wife, Cherie Woods Austin; mother, Edith Austin; daughter, Ivy Thompson (Ron), Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Trinity Thompson, Ronald Jay Thompson, Camron Thompson and Memphis Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Haynes, Matthew Hyde, Ron Thompson, Chris Lovell, Michael Bateman, Mike Durham and Memphis Johnson.
