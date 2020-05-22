LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Phillip Matthew Tucker, age 42 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was a native of Lawrence County, TNA construction worker and a member of Five Points Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel today May 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Jim Martin will be officiating. Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Survivors are his wife, Wendy Tucker; sons, Zane Tucker and Austin McCormack, both of Loretto, TN; daughters, Harley Tucker, Loretto, TN, Ashley Tucker, Moulton, AL, Paula Killen, Killen, AL, Ariele Herston, Killen, AL, Ali Clemons, Loretto, TN; mother, Eloise Hamm, Lexington, AL; father, Stanley Tucker, Lexington, AL; brother, Mark Tucker, Loretto, TN; sisters, Priscilla Tucker, Lexington, AL, Vicky Thigpen, Killen, AL, and Lisa Terry, Loretto, TN; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers are Tyler Boston, Chris Tucker, Jeremy Thigpen, Myles Slater, Craig Matlock and Robert Herston. Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Thigpen and Leo Tucker.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
