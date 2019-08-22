KILLEN
Phillip Randal Presley, 68, of Killen, passed away August 20, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. Phillip retired as an X-ray technician and was a Master Gardener.
Mr. Presley was preceded in death by his father, Jack Presley; mother, Dovie Presley Lambert; brother, David Presley; sister, Jan Presley Joly.
He is survived by his wife, Laura (Lynn) Richardson Presley; son, Micah Brandon Presley (Ashley); daughter, Dakota Anderson Santucci (Vinny); brother-in-law, William (Bill) Joly; grandchildren, Morgan Presley Gunn (Chris), Alivia Chamness, Avery Chamness and Addilynn Chamness; great-grandchildren, Amelia Gunn and Kensley Gunn.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
