SHEFFIELD — Phillip Wade Thornton, 63, died April 5, 2021. The family will receive friends at his residence on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. He was the husband of Marilyn Aday Thornton. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.