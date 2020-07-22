VERNON — Phillip Wayne Box, 71, died July 19, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery in Brilliant.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Constitutional crisis looms over federal agents in Portland
- Banner honors Florence High program
- Safe at home? Social distancing difficult around MLB plates
- Clemson working 'full speed ahead' as ACC's official decision on season looms
- NFL facing unending series of questions, uncertain answers
- Asia Today: Australian state leader says sick not isolating
- Céspedes expects to be DH for Mets on opening day
- The Latest: Nepal ends 120 days of coronavirus lockdown
Most Read
Articles
- Ivey offers $5K reward in 2017 Colbert homicide
- Police investigate Florence homicide
- Tier 1 supplier and 279 jobs eyes Shoals
- Detective gives details during bond hearing
- Official Handy events will be virtual
- Big Lots grand opening is July 25
- Local authorities not seeing mask issues yet
- Shoals physician dies in Colorado accident
- New Harrison Fountain expected this fall
- Carnival comes to town in midst of COVID
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 5 finalists chosen for Shoals Woman of the Year
- Sheffield officers' quick response saves councilwoman
- Keller changes caregiver policy after COVID-19 cases rise
- Muscle Shoals superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
- Tuscumbia school board fills 2 key Deshler High positions
- Colbert judge to succeed Lauderdale judge as president of Alabama District Judge's Association
- Ivey offers $5K reward in 2017 Colbert homicide
- Shoals law enforcement will educate public on masks
- Kaitlin Leanne Gargis
- Report: Hudspeth was suspended before resigning at Austin Peay
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Accept consequences of your choices (19)
- Make a difference: Wear a mask (16)
- Wear a mask: It’s the right thing to do (10)
- It's what you do, not what you say (10)
- Herd immunity is key to recovery (9)
- Protect others by wearing a mask (8)
- Speak up before they come for you (7)
- County letter authorizes monument's removal (7)
- Cherry pick the positives of history (7)
- Trump's better than Dems alternative (6)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented