HALEYVILLE — Phillip Wayne Lyons, 84, died July 10, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.