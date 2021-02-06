BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Phillip Wayne Slayton, 59, died February 4, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Deaton Funeral Home in Belmont, MS. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Holy Church of Christ Cemetery, Belmont.

