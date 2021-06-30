MUSCLE SHOALS
Phillip Wayne Wright, 54, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Visitation will be today, June 30, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Chapel. Wayne Overton and Casey Hagle will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was employed by the City of Muscle Shoals. He was a part time pastor for Spring Valley Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wright and nephew, Jeremy Peoples.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Wright of Muscle Shoals; sons, Garrett Wright and Collin Wright, both of Muscle Shoals; mother, Jackie Wright of Winfield, AL; brothers, David Peoples and Danny Peoples of Winfield, AL; sister, Mary Ann Bell (Chris) of Guin, AL; sisters-in-law, Amy Riddell (Randy) and Keri Jackson (Robbie); in-laws, Paul and JoAnn McDougle; numerous family and friends; and numerous nieces, nephews.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Jackson, Randy Riddell, Lee Osborn, Kenny Soeder, Myron Lackey, and Larry Pounders.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented