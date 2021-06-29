MUSCLE SHOALS — Phillip Wayne Wright, 54, died June 27, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Monica Wright.

