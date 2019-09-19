FLORENCE — Phillip Wylie King, 67 of Florence, AL passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was a native of Lauderdale County, was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Florence City Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, WW and Myrtle King.
Survivors include his sons, Phillip King (Chapel) and Scott King (Amy); and grandchildren, Brooke, Peyton, Preston, Britton and Olivia King.
Pallbearers will be Charles Woods, Jason Butler, Dewayne Bevis and Scott Durham. Honorary pallbearer will be Jim Williams.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a veteran’s charity or the charity of your choice.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented