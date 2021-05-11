OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Phyllis Ann Benjamin Murphy, 82, an Oklahoma City resident, was born July 6, 1938 to Sampson Simeon and Lura Blair Benjamin, Wardville, OK. She passed away May 2, 2021.
She was a graduate of Haskell Institute, now Haskell Indian Nations University. Phyllis received a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University snd was a Social Worker for the State of Oklahoma. Phyllis was a Southern Baptist and enjoyed church activities. Hobbies included riding bicycles, playing dominoes and square dancing. She loved watching basketball and she had a great affection for cats.
She is survived by her sons, Sammy Dean Brook, wife Rachel, Greenville, NC, Buddy Brian Brook, wife Sharon, Florence, AL, Victor Nils Brook, wife Kathy, Houston, TX; daughter, Ruby Renee Murphy, Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren, Adam Brook (Amanda), Alan Brook (Tara), Wilmington, NC, Hunter Brook, Olivia Brook, Audrey Brook, Averie Brook, Houston, TX, Sydney Brook, B.J. Brewer (Jenna), Florence, AL; great-grandchildren, Walker, Liza Leigh and Abbey Brewer, Addison and Caleb Brook.
Preceded in death by her parents, Sampson S. and Lura Blair Benjamin; son, Stacy Murphy; sisters, Ruby Williams and Lillian Benjamin; brother, Buddy Blair Benjamin.
