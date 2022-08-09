ROGERSVILLE — Phyllis “Boots” Richards, 78, died August 8, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Broadway Blvd. in the Activity Room. Friends will be welcome to visit from 1 to 2 p.m. with the service to follow. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Richard’s family.

