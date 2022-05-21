KILLEN — Phyllis Buford Sandlin, 85, of Killen, AL, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her son’s home in Killen, AL. She was born November 20, 1936, in Huntsville and graduated from Huntsville High School in 1954. She worked at Dillard’s for 20 years and was the manager of MegaTan in Muscle Shoals for 10 years.
Phyllis enjoyed reading, flowers, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Arthur Kenneth Sandlin and her parents, Arthur Kenneth Buford and Marguerite Gunn Buford.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Edgar C. ‘Lucky’ Sandlin, Sr.; son, Edgar C. ‘Eddy’ Sandlin, Jr. (his special friend, Cheryl Braddick) of Florence, AL; daughter, Shirley Pyle (Jimmy) of Guntersville, AL; granddaughter, Beth Gist (Jordan) of Athens, AL; grandsons, Matthew Sandlin (Paige) of Athens, AL; Wesley Pyle of Athens, AL and Wayne Pyle of Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Elle Reese, Seth, Margaret, and Owen; sister, Betty Stewart (Clif); nieces, Cindy McGee (Rickey), Mary Baites (Howard), and favorite niece, Janet Moon (Pat); and nephew, Clifton Stewart.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
