HARTSELLE — A graveside service and interment for Phyllis Johnson Woodall Castile, 70, will be Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Herring Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Ms. Castile passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her sister’s residence. She was born September 28, 1949 to Homer R. Johnson and Ora M. Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Jacquelyn Singleton; three nephews, Michael Penn, Phillip Penn and Daryl Singleton and a niece, Lahoma Singleton.
Survivors include one brother, Hoyt Johnson; two sisters, Gloria Penn and Nancy Speegle (Eugene), all of Hartselle; and a special friend, Jimmy Ray Looney, Falkville. She also has a host of nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was a 1967 Falkville High School graduate where she was an avid cheerleader. She earned a Bachelor’s in Education at Florence State University (UNA), two Master’s Degrees at Alabama A&M in Education and Elementary Education. She was a member of Kappa Delta PI and Phi Kappa Delta at the University of North Alabama. She taught school for 28 years at Ryan, Hartselle Junior High and Danville Elementary. She was a member of the Retired Teachers’ Association.
Phyllis loved playing piano for several churches for many years. She also played for the Linda Guyton singers at Falkville Healthcare for 14 years. She had a ministry of sending cards to the sick and elderly in the community and being an encourager.
Pallbearers will be Keith Johnson, Kent Johnson, Len Williamson and Marty Hand. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Sandlin, Darrin Speegle and Brett Speegle.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to American Cancer Society, St. Jude or Wounded Warriors.
Due to the health and safety regulations concerning the COVID-19 virus, no public visitation or service will be held at this time. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Commented