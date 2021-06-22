ROGERSVILLE — Phyllis Willis Pinion, 78, died June 20, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. with funeral following at Rogersville Funeral Home. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with Mrs. Pinion’s family.

