HACKLEBURG — Polly Cochran, 75, died May 3, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hackleburg Community Church. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at the church with burial in Cedar Tree Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.