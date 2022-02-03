TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Polly Marie Milam, 55, died February 1, 2022. Services will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church with burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.

