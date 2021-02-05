FLORENCE — Polly Frances Wade Tyler passed away at North Alabama Medical Center on February 3, 2021. She was born on June 26,1934 in Cleveland, OH and was a resident of Clifton, TN during her youth but resided in Florence most of her adult life.
Polly had a love for miniature poodles and had several over the decades. They all had the name Twig. Preceding her in death were her father, Fred Wade; her mother, Frances Hassell Wade; aunt, Pauline Hassell Nicholson; and uncle, Thomas Franklin Hassell. She will be interred in the Clifton Cemetery with the Hassell Family.
Virginia McCray was a devoted and loving caregiver for the last years of Polly’s life. She along with all of us will sadly miss Polly. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County will be assisting the family.
