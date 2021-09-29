BEAR CREEK — Polly Williams, 83, formerly of Arley, died September 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Meek Cemetery.

