FLORENCE — Porter Leon Goodman Jr. was born March 21, 1931 and departed this life on February 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Mae and Porter Goodman Sr.; his sister, Helen Azbell; and his son, Jeff Goodman. He is survived by his wife, Flora Goodman; his son, Steve Goodman (Julia); and his grandchild, Arthur Goodman. Porter was a 1949 graduate of Coffee High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company after 36 years of work, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 558. He was a member of the Chisholm Hills Church of Christ and had served in times past as a deacon for that congregation.
The family would like to thank the Chisholm Hills and Sherrod Avenue congregations for their love and support. We would like to thank Dr. Robert Mann for his many years of excellent council and attentive medical care particularly in the closing weeks of Dad’s life. We also wish to thank the staff of Summit Rehab at Mitchell Hollingsworth and Shoals Hospice for their patient and compassionate care in the final days of Dad’s life.
Visitors will be received by the family in the chapel at Greenview Funeral home beginning at 10 a.m., Monday, February 28, with a memorial service following at 11. A private burial service will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Goodman’s honor to Mars Hill Bible School.
