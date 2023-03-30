MUSCLE SHOALS — Porter Smith Jr., 84, died March 26, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cave Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. Burial will be in Cave Spring Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia directing.

