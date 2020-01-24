RUSSELLVILLE — Prathen Duane Oxendine, 47, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away January 22, 2020. He had lived in the area most of his life and was a self-employed dry wall contractor. He was of the Baptist faith.
Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. with a memorial service to begin at 1:00 P.M. with Brian Scott officiating.
Mr. Oxendine is survived by his special friend, Yolanda Richardson; son, Kaden Oxendine and stepchildren, Kyndra Granillo and husband Daniel, Collin Richardson and Breanna Richardson; sister, Candid Oxendine-Steward and husband, Tommy; grandchildren Kysen and Kayleigh Granillo and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Prathen and Theresa Oxendine and stepdaughter Haley Richardson.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is assisting the family.
