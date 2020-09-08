LEXINGTON — Preston “Pete” Porter, 76, of Lexington, AL, passed away September 6, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. He was a retired Machinist for TVA, with 31 years of service. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served as a medic during the Vietnam Era, and a member of Antioch Church of Christ. Pete was one of the founding members of the Lexington Fire & Rescue Squad. He served as Rescue Commander & Fire Chief. He was also an avid racer.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Smith Porter; daughters, Sonya Murks (Steve) and Suzanne Peck (Kerry); brothers, Delton Porter (Martha), Dwight Porter(Nelda); sister, Myra Barnett (Charlie); grandchildren, Kurt, Seth & Aaron Peck, Ashley & Brady Murks; great grandchild, Jaiden Murks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordie Hershel and Grace Adeline Putman Porter; and brother, Lindon Porter.
Visitation for Mr. Porter will be on Wednesday, September 9, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Antioch Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm at the church with Ray Tucker, Kerry Peck and Brian Smith officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery. The family asks that all friends and visitors please practice social distancing and please wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be Brady Murks, Kurt Peck, Seth Peck, Aaron Peck, Brian Smith and Corey Saint.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Antioch Cemetery Fund.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented