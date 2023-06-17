RUSSELLVILLE — Preston Brent Potter, 67, died Thursday, June 15, 2023. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 6-8 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., June 18, 2023 at Cherry Hill Baptist Church with burial in Cherry Hill Cemetery.

