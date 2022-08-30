ATHENS — Priscilla Ann Bergeron Craig, 78, died August 26, 2022. A private memorial service will be held celebrating Priscilla’s life. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Ms. Craig’s family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.