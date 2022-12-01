TUSCUMBIA
Pruitt Ledlow, 90, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born February 2, 1932, to Emmitt and Ethel Ledlow, both who preceded him in death. Pruitt worked in the business office at ECM and Shoals Hospitals during his long career. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie Ledlow, and his brother, Buddy Ledlow.
Pruitt is survived by his sons, John Ledlow and Timothy Ledlow (Debra); grandchildren, Nikki Ledlow, Christie Ledlow-Hodges (David), and Tim Ledlow, Jr. (April); great-granddaughter, Emma Beth Ledlow; and great-grandsons, Noah Jennings Ledlow and Wyatt Parker Hodges.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will be at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, on Thursday, December 1, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Jeff Newton officiating. Interment will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
