FLORENCE — Quava Faires Akins, 84, of Florence, AL passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was a member of Pine Hill Church of Christ and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and gigi.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 12-2:00 p.m. at Pine Hill Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Steve McFall officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. The family asks all attending to follow Covid guidelines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Gertie Faires; brothers, Granville, Clyde, Freddie, Glenn and Eddie Faires; sisters, Rachel Goza, Shelba Faires and Sharon Faires; brother-in-law, Leo Melton; sister-in-law, Shelia Faires.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Andrew Akins; son, Randy Akins (Kim); daughter, Tammy Hanback (Randy); grandchildren, Samantha Putman (Donnie), Blake Akins (Katie), Bryant Reding and Kyle Smith; great-grandchildren, Jackson Holt, Katelynn Putman, Ellie Putman and Reid Akins; brother and sisters, Gary Faires (Doris), Jewel Bain (Robert), Sue Melton; sisters-in-law, Sandra Faires, Ann Faires, Jeanette Faires and Linda Faires; brother-in-law, Danny Goza; a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Blake Akins, Bryant Reding, Randy Hanback, Donnie Putman, Chris Stricklin, and Steve Orrick. Her nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice, all the nurses and staff that took care of her, especially Michelle Young and Christina Brunson.
