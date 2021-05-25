LEIGHTON — Queen Ester Ricks, 97, died May 22, 2021. Graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jones Cemetery, Town Creek. Public viewing will be Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

