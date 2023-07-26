FLORENCE — Quentin Demond Bailey, 49, died July 20, 2023. Public viewing will be Thursday from 2 to 8 pm. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Florence. He will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Peters Cemetery.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you