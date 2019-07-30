FLORENCE — Quita Wallace Leopard, age 51, of Florence, passed away July 28, 2019. Visitation will be today, July 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be Wednesday, July 31 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church in Florence, with Brother Webster Wade officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Leopard, Sr. and parents, J.W. and Linda Wallace. Survivors include her children, Jay Castile (Ashley), Tiffany Castile (Shane) and Donnie Leopard; grandchildren, Tailor, Jordan, Christopher and Caileb Brumbalow and Zoie and Grayson Castile; sister, Anita Wallace; brother, Johnny Wallace; and a great-grandson, Bentley, who is due to arrive in December.
Mrs. Leopard was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church and loved to sing at and attend gospel music singings. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be forever loved and missed.
A special thanks to Reese and the nurses and staff of Huntsville Hospital.
Commented