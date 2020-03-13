FLORENCE — R.D. “Buddy” Faulkner, 81, of Florence, passed away March 11, 2020. He was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church, the American Legion, Bakery Confectionary and Tobacco Union, and a U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve veteran. Mr. Faulkner was known to his neighbors and friends as “Mower Man.” He loved working in his shop listening to gospel music. He also loved his two small dogs, Big Mick and Lil Mick; they followed him everywhere waiting on their piece of peppermint. Mr. Faulkner and his loving wife shared 59 wonderful years of marriage and raised a beautiful family together.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at First Freewill Baptist with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Brother Mike Crews. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Faulkner was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ellen Faulkner.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Lisby Faulkner; sons, Robbie Faulkner (Patty) and Randall Faulkner (Stephanie), all of Florence; daughter, Regina Moss (Steve) of Lexington; brothers, Jimmy Faulkner (Helen) of St. Florian and Johnny Faulkner (Peggy) of Florence; sisters, Edith McCormack, Earline Carrington, Stella Roberson and Della Foret (Irvin); grandchildren, Tiffany Smith (Chris), Brittney Stanford (Henry), Zack Moss (Cyndal), Dakota Faulkner, Patrick Echols (Amberly) and Blake Eddy; and great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Jenna, Alyssa, Marley, Easton, Matthew, Rylan, Megan, Aubrey and Cypress.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Faulkner, Milton Kirby, Zack Moss, Dakota Faulkner, Chris Smith, Chris Gresham, Johnny Faulkner and George Lantroop. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Lisby, Steve Moss, Gean Fulmer and Mark Lantroop.
Special thanks to Jami Terry, Julie West, Rose Lawson, Gwen Morris, Stephanie Faulkner, Ellen White, Lassie Lamar and Stephanie Weatherford.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
