F.3.31.23 R Thrasher.jpg
Buy Now

KILLEN — Raymond Douglas “Doug” Thrasher, 86, of Killen, AL, passed away March 29, 2023 at Florence Nursing & Rehab. Doug was a retired Chemist for Tennessee Valley Authority and was a native of Lawrence County, AL. He was of the Christian faith and was a United States Army Veteran.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you