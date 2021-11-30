LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — R.L. Glass, 82, died November 27, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Gum Springs Cemetery. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing.

