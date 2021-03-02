HAMILTON — R.T. “Tiny” Pryor, 83, died February 26, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rocky Grove Cemetery.

