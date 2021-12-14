LEXINGTON — R.V. Hill (Hillbilly), 79, of Lexington, AL., passed away December 12, 2021, at his residence, after an extended illness. He was retired from Ballew & Roberts Construction/APAC and a member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
Survivors include, wife, Shirley Hill; daughters, Mechele Pettus (Jerod), & Deonne Gower (Chad), brother, Randal Hill (Ann), granddaughters, Alli & Sutton Gower & Madalyn & Gracie Pettus; several nieces & nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Rich & Lera Hill; sisters, Myra Jo Hill, Sue Allen & Shelby Lash.
There will be a graveside service for Mr. Hill, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Center Hill Cemetery, at 1 p.m., with Bro. Leon Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
