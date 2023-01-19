TOWN CREEK — R. Wesley Hill, 78, died January 15, 2023. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

