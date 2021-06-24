LEIGHTON — Rachel Ann Maples King, 89, died June 18, 2021. A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will take place at Leighton United Methodist Church on Saturday at 2 p.m. Thereafter, family and friends are invited to a reception at the King Home in Leighton. Interment wil follow in King Cemetery, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia directing. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

