FLORENCE — December 9, 1925 - June 23, 2021 — Rachel Cadenhead died peacefully at home on June 23 after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, William Ray Cadenhead, her two sons, William Ray Cadenhead, Jr of Dallas, Ralph Pattillo Cadenhead of Nashville, her sister-in-law Patricia Danley Pattillo of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and cherished cousin Nancy Rhe Mason of Guntersville.
She is predeceased by her mother and father, Ollie Williams Pattillo and William Vandyke Pattillo, and her two brothers, Hugh Heflin Pattillo and Ralph Nathan Pattillo.
Rachel was born in Hartselle, Alabama where she was surrounded by loving parents, grandparents, her beloved brothers and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated from Morgan County High School in 1943 and attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO, where she studied music. She graduated from the University of Alabama with degrees in music and education, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and where she developed a lifelong love for the Crimson Tide. It was there that she met her football star future husband. The two of them married in 1948 and in 1950 settled in Florence, a town they would love and cherish for the rest of their lives. Rachel was a longtime English teacher at Appleby Junior High School, and taught piano from her home until 2013. She was a believer in the value of education and was passionate about her love of piano and instilling that passion in her hundreds of music students. Her students still talk about the Christmas recitals she hosted in her living room, always followed by a feast of treats she had baked herself.
She had a great love for humanity and a strong calling to give back to her community. For over 70 years, she was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Florence, serving on countless committees and as president of the UMW. She was an avid advocate of the Salvation Army, serving as chairman of the empty stocking program for numerous years. For over thirty years, she gave her time every Sunday morning to play piano for services at the Salvation Army church and at Mitchell Hollingsworth nursing home, all before attending services at her own church.
At home, Rachel was known as an outstanding cook and baker. She relished in hosting dinner parties, brunches and luncheons at home. Her cheese straws were her signature, and were always available in abundance. She loved being a mom to her two sons, making sure that she created a lifetime of memories along the way.
Rachel was a true friend to many, probably too many to count. She was loyal and abiding, always the first one to offer a helping hand or a home cooked meal.
Although the last three years of her life were diminished with dementia, she was given 95 wonderful years of loving and living. Her presence will be missed, yet her legacy will endure.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the many caregivers who have been by her side, especially Wanda Shanes and Kisha Winburn. They would also like to thank the special attention provided by Hospice of the Shoals and nurse Katie Holt.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 28 at 10:00 with service following at 11:30. First United Methodist Church. 415 N Seminary St., Florence, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Hospice of the Shoals. 2457 Mall Road, Florence, AL 35630 or a charity of your choice.
