FLORENCE — Rachel Renee Poole, 69 of Florence, AL, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was a native of Lauderdale County and loved spending time with her kids and grandbabies and working in her flower beds.
A graveside service will be today, Friday, March 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery with Johnny Parrish officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Poole; parents, Thomas and Majorelle Parrish; one brother and two sisters.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy Poole (Teresa), Leighann Richardson (Tim), Corey Poole and fiancee’, Kiona Butler; grandchildren, Brooke Crews (Chris), Brianna Stracener (Peyton), Brent and Braylea Richardson; great-grandchildren, Beckham and Emery Stracener, Mark Crews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Darby, Chad Robinson, Jeremy Reeves, Tim Richardson, Chris Crews and Peyton Stracener.
The family would like to thank Clearview Cancer Institute and Sherry with Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
Services are entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home and you’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
