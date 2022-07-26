HALEYVILLE — Rafael DeLeon Marchen, 55, died July 23, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

