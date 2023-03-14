DECATUR — Ralph A. King, 66, died March 10, 2023. Public viewing will be today from 10-5 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at noon at First M.B. Church in Town Creek. Burial will follow in Mt. New Home Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you