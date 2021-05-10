VINA — Ralph Stanley Adams, 65, died Saturday, May 8, 2021. Funeral services will Tuesday, at 2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be May 10, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

