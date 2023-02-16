CHEROKEE — Ralph Armstead Sr., 79, died February 11, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Tuscumbia. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

