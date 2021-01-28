FLORENCE — Ralph Clinton LeCroy, Sr., 78 of Florence, passed away, Monday, January 25, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The Funeral Service will immediately follow with Brother Roger Houston officiating.
Ralph was a native of Sarepta, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Bossier City High School, an avid outdoorsman, loved to cook and owned several restaurants. He was a retired Sr. Master Sergeant in the Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. Mr. LeCroy was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Tyler and Jeremy LeCroy.
Ralph is survived by his children, Clint LeCroy (Sherry Howard), Michelle Audirsch (Matt Audirsch), Keith LeCroy, Trey LcCroy (Amy LeCroy); grandchildren, Skylar LeCroy, Jade Dreher, Griffin Audirsch, Garrett Audirsch, Christian LeCroy, and Cobi LeCroy; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Katheryn Wilhite.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Central Height Baptist Church.
Please visit www. morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented